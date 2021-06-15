RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $2.17 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

