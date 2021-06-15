RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

REDU stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.