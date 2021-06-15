Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $196.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

