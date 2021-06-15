Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.94

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 388716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.
RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
The stock has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
