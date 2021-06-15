Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Trading Up 1.8%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 3,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:RKTA)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

