Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.