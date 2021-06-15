Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.