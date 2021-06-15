Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,525,597 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
