Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,525,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

