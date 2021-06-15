Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112.44 ($1.47). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 111.94 ($1.46), with a volume of 16,792,881 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $293,937.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

