Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.11. 37,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,575,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Root by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

