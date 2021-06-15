Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.62. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $466.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

