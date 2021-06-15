Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 67,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

