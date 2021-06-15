Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.800-0.890 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. 2,113,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,797,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

