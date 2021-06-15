Router Protocol (ROUTE) 1-Day Volume Hits $562,850.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $562,850.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00015538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00146556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00177774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.00930443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,849.33 or 0.99541072 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,908,516 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

