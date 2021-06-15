Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Roxgold stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

