Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 6.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $151,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

