Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.55. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.41, with a volume of 2,338,524 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

