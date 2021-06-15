Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 558.30 ($7.29).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.68) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.