Rupiah Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

