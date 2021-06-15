Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 190,898 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of EchoStar worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

