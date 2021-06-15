Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 38,653 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

