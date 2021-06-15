Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,369 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Novavax worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.88. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total value of $530,297.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

