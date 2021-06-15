Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 790,158 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of B2Gold worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

