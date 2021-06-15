Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 964,763 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 964,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $563,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $2,200,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.