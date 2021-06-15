Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,891 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 121,052 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $9,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.