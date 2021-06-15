Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,506 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

