Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 94,275 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 901.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

