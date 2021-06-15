Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.41% of Independent Bank worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

