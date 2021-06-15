Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Alarm.com worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock worth $12,962,250 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

