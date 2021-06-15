Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 669.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

