Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Gray Television worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

