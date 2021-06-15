Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

