Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,034 shares of company stock worth $2,221,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

