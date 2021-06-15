Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.