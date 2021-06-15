Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of NETGEAR worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 108,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at $430,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

