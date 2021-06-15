Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

