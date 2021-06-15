Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Assurant worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

