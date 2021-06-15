Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.72 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4,576.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

