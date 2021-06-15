Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.56% of GP Strategies worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

