Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.32. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

