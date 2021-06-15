Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

