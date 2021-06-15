Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of bluebird bio worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

