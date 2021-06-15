Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

