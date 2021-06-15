Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

