Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $7.96 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 471,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of BrightView as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.