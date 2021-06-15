Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of NetScout Systems worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

