Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Ladder Capital worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

