Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Qualys worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $43,546,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $18,809,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

