Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of The Brink’s worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Brink’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.