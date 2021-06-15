Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,650,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

