Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,347 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 552.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $328.00 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

